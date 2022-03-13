4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $314,900

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NEWELL | Since early February, Rod and Gloria Peachey’s Prairie Lane Farm lettuce has been available for anyone with a hankering for fresh, lo…
Police responded to a rollover crash and found the driver standing outside the vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Puffy's LLC was drawn Wednesday for seven of Rapid City's 15 medical cannabis dispensary licenses.
A couple hopes land they have donated for a park will preserve wooded land near downtown Rapid City.
Visit Rapid City has hired Brook Kaufman as its new president and CEO, the third individual to hold this position in the organization’s 50-yea…
Thank you Gov. Noem for promoting SD so heavily that all the people moving here are driving up house prices so high my taxes nearly doubled. H…
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.
Keystone Pipeline would carry the dirtiest crude oil through our state all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico where it would be processed and …
If Yuliya Grassby calls her mom three times, it means an air raid is coming and she needs to take shelter.
PIERRE | A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.