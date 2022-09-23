 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $314,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $314,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Be the 2nd owner of this move in ready split foyer home with the BEST views in the neighborhood! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,770sqft *LP Smartside siding, high efficiency furnace and countless other nearly new features *Open main level layout with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living areas, large windows and great views in front and back *Corner kitchen with mocha colored cabinetry, a white Whirlpool appliance suite and a breakfast bar for added seating and storage *Dining area with acess to back deck *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on upper level *Walkout basement level offers a large family room with exterior access door, 2 good size bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a laundry/mechanical room with utility sink roughed in

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rapid City native Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA title

Rapid City native Hammon leads Aces to first WNBA title

For Aces coach Becky Hammon, who didn’t get a title in her standout WNBA career, the ring completed a decades-long quest. She left an assistant coach position with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to take over in Las Vegas. The move paid off.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News