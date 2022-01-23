 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $315,000

Call or Text Listing Agent - Kade Welfl - The Real Estate Center of Spearfish - 605-210-0010 for more information. This extremely well taken care of 1950's home is situated on a corner lot across from a small neighborhood park on the west side of Rapid City. Hard wood floors flow throughout the main level, where you'll find 2 bedrooms with an updated bathroom and completely remodeled kitchen. The basement boasts a cozy living room with built-in shelving, 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom, a brightly lit laundry room, and a large storage room. The 2-car garage is 3/4 of the way finished and the backyard is completely fenced with 2 outdoor entertainment areas. The home has been updated with natural gas forced air heat and central air. Buyer is responsible for verifying all information on this MLS document.

