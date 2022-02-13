Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Move in ready ranch style home with a finished basement and updates throughout! *4bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Newer roof (2018) and newer water heater (2019) *Comfortable living room with great natural light *Vinyl flooring throughout main level *Corner kitchen with eat in dining area, ceiling height cabinets with under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, steel tile backsplash, slate tile floors and access to the basement *3 bedrooms and 1 updated bathroom on main level*Lower level has a spacious family room with storage closets, 1 bedroom (ntc for window), 1 bathroom with walk-in shower, and a large multi-use laundry/mechanical room *Outside has an attached 1-car garage with storage shelves and easy back yard access *Fully fenced back yard is split into 3 sections, has mature trees for shade and a concrete patio for entertaining. Located near local schools, businesses and easy access to downtown or the Black Hills- call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $318,000
