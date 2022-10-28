4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $319,999

Seller's have a loan that may be assumable. This could save you money on the current interest rates! Please reach out to the listing agent for more information and contact information to the current lender! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, four bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached two car garage. The upper level consists of a living room, dining room/kitchen area, laundry room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom on the upper level has a walk-in closet and a shared entry to the hallway bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (partially finished), a future family room (partially finished), utility room and a second bathroom (partially finished). There is a sliding glass door off the dining room/kitchen area which leads to a deck and a fenced in backyard. There is also a dog run area on the side of the house that leads to the garage. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553