 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $319,999

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $319,999

Seller's have a loan that may be assumable. This could save you money on the current interest rates! Please reach out to the listing agent for more information and contact information to the current lender! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, four bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached two car garage. The upper level consists of a living room, dining room/kitchen area, laundry room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom on the upper level has a walk-in closet and a shared entry to the hallway bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (partially finished), a future family room (partially finished), utility room and a second bathroom (partially finished). There is a sliding glass door off the dining room/kitchen area which leads to a deck and a fenced in backyard. There is also a dog run area on the side of the house that leads to the garage. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 25

Your Two Cents for Oct. 25

Technical Sergeant Jason Olivencia giving away the Hot Wheels is a fantastic way to make a kid happy. The small cars can open up a child’s ima…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

Your Two Cents for Oct. 27

If you want to know who will pick up the tab for Medicaid expansion when the Federal Government pulls the upfront Fed funding, look no further…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News