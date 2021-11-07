Wonderful location to call home! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Rapid Valley. On the main floor you have an open concept with living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast bar with access to deck. Lower level has large family room, 2 bedrooms, full bath, laundry room. Outside has great 2 car attached garage and beautifully landscaped yard. Close to EAFB, Rapid City Airport and Hwy 44. $339,000 Listed by Lori Svoboda @ Western Skies Real Estate 605-517-0785
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $334,900
