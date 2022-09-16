 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $338,999

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $338,999

Stop what you are doing and check this out! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, four bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached two car garage. The upper level consists of a living room, dining room/kitchen area, laundry room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom on the upper level has a walk-in closet and a shared entry to the hallway bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (one not to code/not fully finished), a future family room (partially finished), utility room and a second bathroom (partially finished). There is a sliding glass door off the dining room/kitchen area which leads to a deck and a fenced in backyard. There is also a dog run area on the side of the house that leads to the garage. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News