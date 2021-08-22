 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $344,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $344,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $344,900

Listed by Kasondra Brooke, Realtor - Keller Williams Realty Black Hills (605) 641-9540. Delightful home with superb curb appeal in a tranquil southwest neighborhood. Desirable kitchen with vaulted wood-beamed ceiling, plethora of dark wood cabinets, plenty of countertop space & separate dining room area with walkout to an expansive open deck. Sun-splashed living room showcases a cozy stone-encased wood-burning fireplace. Relaxing main floor master bedroom, two additional good-sized bedrooms, and full bathroom with double vanity. Basement houses a huge family room with another wood-burning stone-encased fireplace, 4th bedroom, 2nd bathroom & laundry room with storage options. Attached tuck under 2-stall garage. Perfectly manicured yard with mature pine trees & handy storage shed.

