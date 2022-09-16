 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,500

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. **Seller is offering $7,500 to buy down buyer's interest rate which can save you over $200/mo! Contact listing agent for information.** Be the 2nd owner of this move in ready split foyer home with the BEST views in the neighborhood! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,770sqft *LP Smartside siding, high efficiency furnace and countless other nearly new features *Open main level layout with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living areas, large windows and great views in front and back *Corner kitchen with mocha colored cabinetry, a white Whirlpool appliance suite and a breakfast bar for added seating and storage *Dining area with acess to back deck *2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on upper level *Walkout basement level offers a large family room with exterior access door, 2 good size bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a laundry/mechanical room with utility sink roughed in

