4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,900

This property has a great location outside of town but is still close! This beautiful split foyer, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a fully fenced-in backyard with a 6-foot privacy fence, pear and apple trees, and a nice open deck. All new major and minor appliances, over-sized 85-gallon water heater, new hardwood flooring, and carpeting. The kitchen has a butcher block counter, the living area retains plenty of natural lighting and a vaulted ceiling. You'll love the large master bedroom with its own master bathroom. Listed by Jeffery Christians, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, and Co-listed by Madison Reeves, Keller Williams Realty Black Hills, 605-569-9019