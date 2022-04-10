This property has a great location outside of town but is still close! This beautiful split foyer, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a fully fenced-in backyard with a 6-foot privacy fence, pear and apple trees, and a nice open deck. All new major and minor appliances, over-sized 85-gallon water heater, new hardwood flooring, and carpeting. The kitchen has a butcher block counter, the living area retains plenty of natural lighting and a vaulted ceiling. You'll love the large master bedroom with its own master bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superinte…
Box Elder police have identified the body found Monday in a creek near Landmark Court.
Rapid City police are seeking the public's help to locate 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman of Rapid City.
Puddle of Mudd and Lita Ford will return to the Buffalo Chip for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The former owner of a downtown Rapid City bar has plead guilty in federal court to failing to withhold and pay $699,123 in taxes between 2008 …
I am glad I am a retired teacher as I would never teach in South Dakota with a governor telling me how to teach and what to teach. Thank goodn…
As a single woman over 65 on a fixed income, I find myself again struggling to pay my taxes, which take at least two months of my take home pa…
One fire of six is under investigation in the Rapid City area after crews responded to fires between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Rapid City is the fastest growing metropolitan area in the Midwest, the 36th fastest growing metropolitan area in the United States and is amo…
The duo's move brings the total number of Yellow Jackets in the portal up to four after Ryder Kirsch and Taylor Edwards signaled their intent late last month