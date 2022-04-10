 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,900

This property has a great location outside of town but is still close! This beautiful split foyer, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a fully fenced-in backyard with a 6-foot privacy fence, pear and apple trees, and a nice open deck. All new major and minor appliances, over-sized 85-gallon water heater, new hardwood flooring, and carpeting. The kitchen has a butcher block counter, the living area retains plenty of natural lighting and a vaulted ceiling. You'll love the large master bedroom with its own master bathroom.

