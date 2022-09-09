 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $349,999

Stop what you are doing and check this out! This single-family home, located in Rapid City, four bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached two car garage. The upper level consists of a living room, dining room/kitchen area, laundry room, two bedrooms and one bathroom. The master bedroom on the upper level has a walk-in closet and a shared entry to the hallway bathroom. The lower level has two additional bedrooms (one not to code/not fully finished), a future family room (partially finished), utility room and a second bathroom (partially finished). There is a sliding glass door off the dining room/kitchen area which leads to a deck and a fenced in backyard. There is also a dog run area on the side of the house that leads to the garage. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553

