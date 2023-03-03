Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617. New Construction home that was built in late 2021. This 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style has been a short term rental. Looking for an entry level home with a walkout basement in a newer neighborhood with views to the west. Stainless Steel appliances with high efficiency furnace and central air. All new everything with this home. LP Smartside siding with private deck and concrete patio below. Come take a look at this finished home with an entry level price.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $359,900
