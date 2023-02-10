Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617. New Construction home that was built in late 2021. This 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style has been a short term rental. Looking for an entry level home with a walkout basement in a newer neighborhood with views to the west. Stainless Steel appliances with high efficiency furnace and central air. All new everything with this home. LP Smartside siding with private deck and concrete patio below. Come take a look at this finished home with an entry level price.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a Dec. 29, 2021 meeting with Palmer’s principal and superintendent, Palmer decided to resign immediately, according to the DOE’s revocation…
Two people are injured and one is dead after a home in Rapid Valley exploded early Friday morning, prompting evacuations of nearby homes.
Abbey Steele, a 20-year-old Lakota woman who died 16 days after being found unconscious in the Pennington County Jail, died by accidental over…
After being missing for nearly three weeks, 16-year-old Emma Huska was found safe Saturday morning, the Rapid City Police Department reported.
A Black Hawk man was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted sex crimes following his ensnarement in …