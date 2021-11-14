4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $369,900

Listed by Arlyn Dyce 605-209-1637, KW Realty BH. Very nice, well maintained, split level home located in southeast Rapid City. Built in 2014, 4 bdrm, 2 bath, Open concept main living area with spacious living room and combination dining and kitchen areas. Great Kitchen Island with additional seating, stainless Steele appliances, vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring, upgraded light fixtures, walk-in closets upstairs, faux wood blinds, Basement is finished with recessed lights, 2 additional bdrms, 1 bath and laundry area. Garage is finished, Extra parking Pad, and a 26x13 Pool with upgraded filter system and heater, Seller has the pool maintained regularly by Splash City. Sprinkler System is in both the front and back. Fenced in back yard with gated access on both sides of the house. Great cement patio next to the pool to relax and entertain family and friends.