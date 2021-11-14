Listed by Arlyn Dyce 605-209-1637, KW Realty BH. Very nice, well maintained, split level home located in southeast Rapid City. Built in 2014, 4 bdrm, 2 bath, Open concept main living area with spacious living room and combination dining and kitchen areas. Great Kitchen Island with additional seating, stainless Steele appliances, vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring, upgraded light fixtures, walk-in closets upstairs, faux wood blinds, Basement is finished with recessed lights, 2 additional bdrms, 1 bath and laundry area. Garage is finished, Extra parking Pad, and a 26x13 Pool with upgraded filter system and heater, Seller has the pool maintained regularly by Splash City. Sprinkler System is in both the front and back. Fenced in back yard with gated access on both sides of the house. Great cement patio next to the pool to relax and entertain family and friends.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Pennington County jury returned a $42 million verdict in a bad faith claim to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from …
Just two years after graduating from high school, a 19-year-old is bringing a Sioux Falls business to Rapid City as a general manager and part…
Three children and three adults have serious, non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday.
I am a very concerned parent about the resolution up for vote at next Tuesday’s school board meeting for many reasons. I’m so angry about the …
Crumbl Cookies is ready to satisfy locals’ cookie cravings. The chain is opening a location at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City.
Every home at Hideaway Hills is at risk of moving, sinking and collapsing, according to a class action certification memorandum of support fil…
SCOTLAND | A South Dakota man has been charged with murder and other counts for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend, her father and anoth…
The high winds gusting throughout western South Dakota Thursday have tipped over at least 13 vehicles along the state's highway system, accord…
The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …
Dr. Richard Gowen, who played a key role in bringing the Sanford Underground Science Laboratory to the Homestake Gold Mine, died Friday at age 86.