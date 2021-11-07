Listed by Jenni Brue of Keller Williams Realty this is an ideal 4 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2011. Conveniently located off of the Catron Bypass in Elks Crossing, in Southeast Rapid City. The master has it's own master bath with dual sinks and a nice walk in closet. Another bedroom and bath are located on this floor along with the living room, kitchen & dinning area. Downstairs is the large family room, 23x15', 2 more bedrooms, a bath and laundry room. This home is move in ready. You'll love the back deck and fenced back yard with shed. Radon Mitigation System in stalled. Call today before it's too late!
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Although he’s now retired, Louie, the buckskin gelding that carried Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs to barrel racing prominence, has been accorded a…
Central girls basketball penalized for rules violation, and other notes from Wednesday’s SDHSAA meeting
Advisory committees also made changes to State events for track and field and tennis
The sheriff who responded to the scene of a fatal car crash caused by the South Dakota attorney general last year has died, the Hyde County Sh…
Street gang members in Rapid City are becoming less fearful of consequences.
Two Rapid City men have been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson, whose body was found Monday in a ditch.
One of two men arrested in connection with the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson is facing a murder charge.Andrew Thorson, 29, has been ch…
Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education member Breanna Funke announced Tuesday night that she is leaving the board as soon as a replacement…
Rapid City issued its first provisional license for a medical cannabis dispensary on Tuesday.
A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds …
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that Academy Award nominated actor Graham Greene will be in attendance for the team's Dances with Wolve…