4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $375,000

Listed by Jenni Brue of Keller Williams Realty this is an ideal 4 bedroom, 3 bath home built in 2011. Conveniently located off of the Catron Bypass in Elks Crossing, in Southeast Rapid City. The master has it's own master bath with dual sinks and a nice walk in closet. Another bedroom and bath are located on this floor along with the living room, kitchen & dinning area. Downstairs is the large family room, 23x15', 2 more bedrooms, a bath and laundry room. This home is move in ready. You'll love the back deck and fenced back yard with shed. Radon Mitigation System in stalled. Call today before it's too late!

