4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $379,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Welcome home to this fantastic single owner ranch style home showcasing pride of ownership throughout! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Bright and airy main living space has an uninterrupted flow that is highlighted by vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring and large windows for great natural light *The spacious living room has a gas fireplace and passes you into the kitchen and dining areas *'L' shaped kitchen with upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, a Whirlpool stainless steel appliance suite, beautiful granite countertops and a breakfast island for added seating *Dining area with slider door to back deck *Main floor laundry room *2 main floor bedrooms on other end of the home for privacy *Main level master suite with comfortable bedroom, a walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with large walk in shower *The recently finished basement boasts large windows, an oversized family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and bonus storage space *Outside has an attached garage with storage space and access to the back yard *Raised Trex deck overlooks the fully privacy fenced backyard *Bonus exterior storage space under deck- perfect for law/garden tools! *Located in the growing Copperfield Subdivision, and near local schools, businesses and easy access to main thoroughfares- call today!

