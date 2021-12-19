4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $380,000

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Situated on 2 lots for nearly 1 acre of space, this spacious split foyer home is ready for new owners! *4 bedroom and 2 bathrooms *Large living room with picture window for great natural light *2 dining area options on either end of the cozy kitchen with good cabinet space and a breakfast bar for added seating *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on main level, including the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom *Walkout lower level has an oversized family room with fireplace, 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, a large laundry area with storage and a bonus workshop/utility space *Outside has a covered porch- great for vehicles, relaxation or hobby space *Large raised back deck spans the back of the home and gives space to enjoy the sights and sounds of your private acreage *Soaring Black Hills pine trees and ample wildlife just minutes from Pactola Reservoir - this home provides a great retreat from daily life- call today.