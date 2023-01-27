 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $384,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $384,900

Experience the convenience of living on the desirable east side of Rapid Valley, just minutes from Elk Vale Road and Ellsworth AFB. This ranch-style home boasts quality construction and an open concept design, perfect for modern living. The kitchen includes an island and a large pantry for ample storage. The master suite features a walk-in closet for added convenience. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the main level, and a finished walk-out basement with 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Listed by Kevin Andreson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

Julie Frye-Mueller's Senate punishment followed exchange on vaccines

A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News