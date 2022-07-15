Home will be complete in under 30 days! Come and have a look today! Great east side location in Rapid Valley - close to Elk Vale Road and just minutes to Ellsworth AFB. Split-foyer style home with quality construction offering open concept living. Kitchen offers an island and closet pantry for ample storage. Master suite with walk-in closet. Home has a completely finished lower level. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409. Photos of similar completed property.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $384,900
