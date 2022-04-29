Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Here's your chance! Own a better than new home in the desirable Copperfield Vistas subdivision of Rapid Valley! With 4 beds, 3 baths & neighborhood park behind the backyard, this home is sure to impress! Enjoy the oversized split foyer landing with built in seating for convenience. Just up the stairs is a sun kissed living room with vaulted ceilings & large bay window with views. The kitchen offers ample counterspace and a breakfast island for additional seating and storage. Combination dining room has a sliding glass door that opens to the back deck overlooking the backyard & neighborhood park. Main level master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with his & her sinks, walk in shower & walk-in closet. Downstairs you will find a good sized family room for hosting and entertaining guests and family, laundry/utility room, full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $390,000
