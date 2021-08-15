4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Meticulously maintained single owner home on a large corner lot! *Enjoy features like the newer AC unit, 40 year impact resistant shingles, geothermal heat and more! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Spacious entryway with vaulted ceilings carries you to the upper level *Comfortable living room accented by vaulted ceilings and large windows for great natural light *Prepare meals with ease in the well appointed kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, a LG black stainless steel appliance suite and pantry for added storage *Good size dining area and breakfast bar for added seating *2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on main level, including the large master suite with walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower *Ample storage throughout the home *Lower level boasts an oversized family room with large windows and beautiful wood floors, 2 additional bedrooms (1 NTC for closet), 1full bathroom and a finished laundry area *Outside has a fully finished 3-car garage with exterior Kobalt vacuum, a separate 7'x8' heated workshop and side yard access *Bonus parking space for your boat or camper *East facing raised back deck overlooks the fully privacy fenced back yard with beautiful landscaping and a custom poured concrete patio for entertaining. Located near major medical facilities, local businesses and easy access to schools. Homes of this caliber do not come for sale often- call today!