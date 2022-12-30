 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $419,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready single owner ranch style home with a finished walkout basement in quiet cul-de-sac! *4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,258sqft *Open main living area with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Great natural light, subtle vaulted ceilings and neutral laminate flooring accent these spaces *L shaped kitchen with mocha colored cabinetry, an LG stainless steel appliance suite, herringbone tile backsplash and a breakfast bar island for added seating and storage *Cozy dining area with slider door to back deck *Main level master suite with comfortable bedroom, an ensuite bathroom and a large walk in closet *1 additional bedroom, 1 full bathroom and main floor laundry room complete this level *Finished walkout basement level offers a large family room, bonus storage room, 2 bedrooms with walk in closets and egress windows and 1 full bathroom*Attached 2 car garage with storage shelving and epoxy floor

