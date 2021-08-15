4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $424,500

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Located near Rockerville, this manufactured home sits on 3 pine covered acres, borders USFS to the SE and offers privacy and convenience in one great home! *Easy single level living *Brand new carpet throughout the home *All electric property *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Spacious living room has half-vaulted ceilings, a floor to ceiling bay window and wood burning fireplace for style and warmth *Master suite on one end of home for privacy- with a spacious bedroom, large walk in closet, 4 piece ensuite bathroom with corner soaker tub and walk in shower and a 13'x9' bonus room (think office or workout space) *Large kitchen has 3 skylights, ample cabinet space, a built in desk area and a breakfast island for added storage. *Outdoors has a fantastic 30'x40'' Cleary building that can hold 4+ cars, has separate workshop or storage space and has room for vehicles, hobbies or both! *3 more beds, 2 more baths and large fam room complete this home. *Bedrooms all have walk in closets *Bearing tree national marker on property Centrally located near outdoor adventures and an easy drive to Rapid City- call today! **Full legal TBD upon completion of final plat *Taxes TBD upon completion of replat *Property was recently subdivided, sellers are keeping the remaining 17 acres (lot 1 in preliminary plat in assoc. docs). *Preliminary well agreement in assoc docs.