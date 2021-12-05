Pride of ownership is evident in this raised ranch home that was completely renovated in 2014. Features include 4 bedrooms; three full bathrooms and one and a half garage stalls! On the upper level you will be greeted with an open concept living room/dining room area and kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and hickory cabinets. There is a walkout from the dining room to a large, covered deck, with overhead lights and views of the city! Off the kitchen you will find another walk out to the backyard area which is fully fenced. Also featured on the upper level is a very spacious master suite with a walk-in closet and master bathroom, a second bedroom also with a walk-in closet and another full-sized bathroom. The main level has two bedrooms, another full-sized bathroom, a large family room with a walkout to the side yard, the laundry room/utility room area, and a crawl space for additional storage. Listed by Cody Brown, VIP Properties LLC, 402-910-3553
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $435,000
