 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $439,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $439,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Move in ready single owner ranch style home with a finished walkout basement in quietcul-de-sac! *4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,258sqft *Open main living area with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchenand dining areas *Great natural light, subtle vaulted ceilings and neutral laminate flooring accent these spaces *L shaped kitchen withmocha colored cabinetry, an LG stainless steel appliance suite, herringbone tile backsplash and a breakfast bar island for added seatingand storage *Cozy dining area with slider door to back deck *Main level master suite with comfortable bedroom, an ensuite bathroomand a large walk in closet *1 additional bedroom, 1 full bathroom and main floor laundry room complete this level *Finished walkoutbasement level offers a large family room, bonus storage room, 2 bedrooms with walk in closets and egress windows and 1 full bathroom*Attached 2 car garage with storage shelving and epoxy floor

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News