Listed by Arlyn Dyce 605-209-1637, KW Realty BH. Very nice, only 2 years old, well maintained, ranch style home located in southeast Rapid City. Built in 2020, 2303 sqft, 4 bdrm (1NTC), 3 bath, open concept main living area with spacious living room and combination dining and kitchen areas. Great Kitchen Island with additional seating, new appliances in 2020, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, upgraded vinyl flooring, walk-in closet in Master, custom blinds in all windows, Basement is finished with walkout, recessed lights, 2 additional bdrms, 1 bath, ceiling is insulated, and a gas stove with remote which keeps the house warm in the winter. Garage is fully insulated, Extra parking Pad 39x12, Sprinkler System. Large deck to enjoy warm summer nights 21x12. There is also water lines ran to the rock beds in the front if you choose to plant bushes or flowers. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to own this great home , Call Vicki to set up showing. 605-219-5234
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $440,000
