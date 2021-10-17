4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $449,900

Listed by Stacy Domogalski Keller Williams of the Black Hills 307-680-5921. Looking for space? This home has it!!! The open concept and large rooms are hard to find!!! Kitchen homes Hickory cabinets, soft closed drawers, large pantry and an oversized island. While in kitchen or large living room you will have an awesome view of the Black Hills! With 2 large rooms upstairs and 2 downstairs you won't lack any space. Located minutes from I90, Box elder, Ellsworth, and Rapid City. You will have a short drive to your favorite restaurants and shopping. Escape to your spacious back yard from your walk-out basement, where you will be greeted by a custom designed patio, garden area and views!