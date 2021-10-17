 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $449,900

Listed by Stacy Domogalski Keller Williams of the Black Hills 307-680-5921. Looking for space? This home has it!!! The open concept and large rooms are hard to find!!! Kitchen homes Hickory cabinets, soft closed drawers, large pantry and an oversized island. While in kitchen or large living room you will have an awesome view of the Black Hills! With 2 large rooms upstairs and 2 downstairs you won't lack any space. Located minutes from I90, Box elder, Ellsworth, and Rapid City. You will have a short drive to your favorite restaurants and shopping. Escape to your spacious back yard from your walk-out basement, where you will be greeted by a custom designed patio, garden area and views!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News