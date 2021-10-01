 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $449,900

Listed by Emily Harrison, KWBH, 605-787-1164. This beautiful corner lot home is ready for new owners and has so much to offer! This Ranch style home has an inviting open concept that is perfect for entertaining and hosting family and friend get togethers. The main level offers a beautiful formal living room that flows into the kitchen/dinning area. In the kitchen you will notice beautiful granite counter tops, an island with breakfast bar seating, beautiful cabinets, and a pantry! Just off the kitchen and dinning area is a more casual living area that leads to a guest bedroom and guest bathroom. Upstairs you will find two more guest bedrooms, another guest bathroom, the laundry room, and the master en suite. The master bathroom offers a double vanity sink, an oversized walk in shower that is tiled throughout an offers a rain shower styled shower head. Outside, in the backyard you have a walkout patio from the kitchen with well maintained yard space perfect for kiddos or pets.

