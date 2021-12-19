Check out the amazing views of the Black Hills in this beautiful Copperfield home that is now for sale! Lots of great upgrades throughoutthis home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry on the main level. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steelappliances, tiled shower and hardwood cabinetry. Beautiful modern design throughout. Exterior has oversized deck, walk out on thelower level, low maintenance siding and windows. Basement is mostly finished featuring a bath, bedroom and a large family room.Enjoy evening walks on the neighborhood trail and park area. Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $469,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rapid City Area Schools closed on Friday in light of a threat that mentioned the name of one of its schools. Later, the threat was traced to a…
The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Custer State Park.
WASHINGTON | An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor was arrested in Lead on charges of trying to pass classified i…
“The way NDSU consistently talked to me, every day almost, it just made me feel really comfortable in choosing; that they’d be the right decision,” said Goldy
The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday evening against approving the purchase of a new HVAC system for Cany…
Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting in downtown Rapid City.
A man charged with murder could have his case dismissed due to errors made by the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office.
A former Rapid City priest convicted of stealing donations from Catholic churches is appealing his sentence.
Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; …
NDN Collective will spend the next 10 months planning how it will distribute $50 million to Indigenous families and individuals in South Dakot…