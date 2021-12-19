4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $469,900

Check out the amazing views of the Black Hills in this beautiful Copperfield home that is now for sale! Lots of great upgrades throughoutthis home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and laundry on the main level. Granite countertops, hardwood flooring, stainless steelappliances, tiled shower and hardwood cabinetry. Beautiful modern design throughout. Exterior has oversized deck, walk out on thelower level, low maintenance siding and windows. Basement is mostly finished featuring a bath, bedroom and a large family room.Enjoy evening walks on the neighborhood trail and park area. Listed by Kevin Andreson Keller Williams Black Hills 605-646-5409