4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $485,000

Listed by Ryan Kelly at VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. Completely finished ranch style home with walkout basement. Downstairs living room and bar area. Natural gas fireplace upstairs and downstairs. Top of the line Samsung appliances. Covered deck with concrete patio below. Natural gas hookup for grill. Wired fr hot tub. Insulated/oversized three car garage with natural gas heater. Large yard with composite fencing and aluminum posts. Sodded yard with sprinkler system. Professional concrete curbing between rock and grass around house. This house is absolutely immaculate!!!!