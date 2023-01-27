Looking for a new home with a finished basement? This new construction, ranch style, home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with finished living in the basement. Located in the growing Copperfield Vistas, this home has all the features you are looking for in a modern home. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, island, granite countertops and beautiful finished hardwood cabinetry. Living room features a gas fireplace with beautiful views. A spacious deck awaits with plenty of room for summer entertainment. Completion of this home is estimated for February 2023. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, has been stripped of her voting rights in the Senate and a select committee has been formed to in…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Josh Mach has resigned as head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team, school activities director Jordan Bauer announced Tuesda…
Lawsuit claims Fireball Cinnamon mini-bottles contain no whiskey, company using ‘deceptive labeling’
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
The crash knocked loose the semi-truck's windshield. Snow poured in and filled the cab. It solidified, and both men were trapped.
A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.
Dr. Jacob Weasel is a man of firsts, including being the first known Lakota Sioux surgeon. This spring, he'll attempt to be the first Native American to summit Everest.
The man charged with killing five people in an I-80 crash was on meth and driving with a suspended license because of a previous DUI, authorities say.
One person is dead following a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex on Surfwood Drive in north Rapid City.
As many community members are aware, there are a lot of rumors being heard about a call of service the Chadron Police Department took on Satur…