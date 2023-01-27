 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $489,000

Looking for a new home with a finished basement? This new construction, ranch style, home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with finished living in the basement. Located in the growing Copperfield Vistas, this home has all the features you are looking for in a modern home. Featuring a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliance package, island, granite countertops and beautiful finished hardwood cabinetry. Living room features a gas fireplace with beautiful views. A spacious deck awaits with plenty of room for summer entertainment. Completion of this home is estimated for February 2023. Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409

