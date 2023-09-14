Listed by Holly Hultgren, KWBH, 605-545-1943. Loved by the same family for over 20 years, this split foyer home in the desired Countryside Subdivision is ready for new owners! *Take the newly built staircase up onto the covered front porch and into this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,364sqft home *The main level is great for entertaining with a comfortable living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *With newer laminate flooring, half-vaulted wood paneled ceilings, a woodburning fireplace and a new 3-pane window for beautiful natural light, this is a space you will not want to leave *Nearby dining area with access to the back yard *Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, a breakfast island for added seating and a cozy breakfast nook *Main level primary suite with 2 closets and an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower *2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom complete this level *Walkout basement level has a large family room with corner pellet stove and ground level windows *1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom with laundry area and good storage space complete this level *Drive under 2-car garage is partially finished and has plenty of workspace, storage shelving and 2 doors to the back and side yard *Enjoy the beautifully maintained outdoor space that surrounds this home- the nearly half-acre lot has mature trees and established landscaping throughout, complimented by separated planter spaces and a large back deck that overlooks the fully fenced back yard