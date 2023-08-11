Welcome home to your 4 bed, 3 bath abode in Buffalo Crossing. Built in 2020, it's conveniently located near new medical facilities, Black Hills Energy & area schools. Offering a bright, open concept this residence offers a harmonious blend of style and practicality. The living area serves as a welcoming hub, where cherished moments can be created. The open layout provides perfect transitions between the living room, dining area, and kitchen, promoting an engaging and inclusive atmosphere. Dining room opens to deck with fenced back yard. Basement was recently finished & includes 2 bedrooms, full bath & a very large family room with walkout patio door to the sizable fenced-in backyard for outdoor privacy and enjoyment. Plenty of storage throughout. Listed with Lori Kraus (Svoboda) at Western Skies Real Estate 605**517**0785