4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $510,000

Open House Sunday (10/23) 12-1:30! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Enjoy low-maintenance living near Red Rocks Golf Course. The main floor offers open living space with vaulted ceiling. The beautiful kitchen has custom Alder cabinets, tiled backsplash, Whirlpool appliances, and slow-close drawers. The master bedroom includes an attached bathroom with walk-in closet and dual vanities. The living room and master bedroom lights can be switched to fans. Second bedroom upstairs has been converted to a laundry for easy one-level living, but could easily be switched back. The basement offers an expansive family room, two additional bedrooms, and nice bathroom. Additional laundry hookups are in the utility room. Beautiful custom plantation shutters throughout. Luxury vinyl flooring. Nice storage space under the back deck. HOA covers lawn care (including sprinkler maintenance, water, and fertilization) and snow removal. Buyer & buyer agent to verify all MLS info.

