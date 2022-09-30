 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $529,000

Listed by Larry Adams, KWBH, 605-430-6677. OPEN HOUSE Saturday from 11-1. Please send your buyers to take a look. Beautiful almost new ranch home that consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on a .57-acre lot on a cul-de-sac. Desirable Southwest location near Catron Blvd and Sheridan Lake Road. This home has commanding views of the city & hills from the front covered porch and picture window. Modern open concept design with vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, LVT flooring, gas fireplace, kitchen island and large dining area. Kitchen has upgraded Shaker style cabinets with crown molding, large deep sink, pull out shelving and under cabinet lighting.Also, on the main floor you will find a second bedroom with bath along with the laundry facilities. Garage is finished oversized 2 car garage at 24x27. Plenty of room for vehicles and storage. The garage door is oversized at 18'Master bedroom has amazing views, a large ensuite that has soaker tub and walk in shower.

