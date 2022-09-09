 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $529,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $529,900

UPSCALE HOME WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS! Welcome to your new home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Two of the bathrooms have gorgeous tiled showers complete with glass doors. The kitchen features a slide in gas range, stainless newer refrigerator and a "to die for" corner pantry. The views from the great room are stunning and the natural light from the abundant windows is sure to please. Enjoy the patio furniture on the rear deck while admiring the city lights! The basement is fully finished including a huge walk out family room, two bedrooms (one is currently being used as a home gym) and another patio for your enjoyment. The garage is a dream come true. It both is insulated and heated and the cabinetry is included. The home has been used as an AirBnB the past year and the financials are impressive. The majority of the furnishings are included in the sale so you can move in and start enjoying it immediately. The yard includes a sprinkler system for added convenience.

People are also reading…

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News