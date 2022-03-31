 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $549,900

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Spacious ranch-style home blending quality updates, stylish flair and a prime location!*4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 2,800sqft *Enjoy the open main level floorplan, starting with a comfortable living room that flows through a bonus area (optional formal dining room or sitting area!) and onto the remodeled kitchen *Vaulted ceilings, wood laminate flooring, custom woodwork throughout and beautiful natural light compliment this space *Unwind by the gas fireplace in the living room, or curl up with a good book in the nearby bonus area *Spacious kitchen is beautifully remodeled with granite countertops, custom tile backsplash, Whirlpool appliances, large breakfast island and a quartz undermount sink with a breathtaking view *Dining area features a herringbone wood accent wall and slider door access to back yard *Main floor master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom*One additional bedroom, one bathroom and laundry on main level

