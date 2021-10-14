4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $549,900

Listed by Ryan Kelly at VIP Properties, LLC (605) 391-3203. Welcome home! As soon as you walk on the huge wrap around & covered Natural Trex decks, you will love the amazing views and quiet cul-de-sac. The home features a master bedroom on the main level with a master bath featuring a whirlpool tub and corner shower and walk-in closet. The walkout basement features a massive family room.There are vaulted ceiling in the living room, kitchen, & dining room. The main floor laundry room has extra storage space. There is also a 3 stall tandem garage with attic storage. The home has solid oak trim throughout.