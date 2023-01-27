4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $560,000

Experience luxury living in this stunning custom-built estate located in the exclusive Copperfield Vistas Subdivision by Wood Builders. The attention to detail and superior craftsmanship is evident throughout the home, including a full basement with endless possibilities. The open floorplan boasts a grand vaulted ceiling and an elegant gourmet kitchen with hardwood maple cabinets and granite countertops. The master suite is a true oasis with a spa-like tiled shower, a spacious walk-in closet, and a convenient main floor laundry. Entertain guests on the spacious deck and park your vehicles in the grand three-car garage. The home is currently under construction and is set to be completed in June 2023, but you can take a look at the renderings of the building plans to get a feel for the finished product. Listed by Kevin Anderson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.