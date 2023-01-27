Experience luxury living in this stunning custom-built estate located in the exclusive Copperfield Vistas Subdivision by Wood Builders. The attention to detail and superior craftsmanship is evident throughout the home, including a full basement with endless possibilities. The open floorplan boasts a grand vaulted ceiling and an elegant gourmet kitchen with hardwood maple cabinets and granite countertops. The master suite is a true oasis with a spa-like tiled shower, a spacious walk-in closet, and a convenient main floor laundry. Entertain guests on the spacious deck and park your vehicles in the grand three-car garage. The home is currently under construction and is set to be completed in June 2023, but you can take a look at the renderings of the building plans to get a feel for the finished product. Listed by Kevin Anderson of Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, has been stripped of her voting rights in the Senate and a select committee has been formed to in…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
Josh Mach has resigned as head coach of the Rapid City Central girls basketball team, school activities director Jordan Bauer announced Tuesda…
Lawsuit claims Fireball Cinnamon mini-bottles contain no whiskey, company using ‘deceptive labeling’
Fireball Cinnamon has been sued over “purposefully misleading packaging,” according to reports.
The crash knocked loose the semi-truck's windshield. Snow poured in and filled the cab. It solidified, and both men were trapped.
A South Dakota Republican state senator who was stripped of her committee assignments says that her legislative punishment followed comments she made to a legislative aide about vaccinations. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, a Republican, told reporters that she had spoken to a member of the Legislature’s research staff this week about her views on vaccinations. Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck presides over the Senate and made the decision to remove Frye-Mueller from two committee assignments Wednesday. He has repeatedly declined to comment on the move.
Dr. Jacob Weasel is a man of firsts, including being the first known Lakota Sioux surgeon. This spring, he'll attempt to be the first Native American to summit Everest.
The man charged with killing five people in an I-80 crash was on meth and driving with a suspended license because of a previous DUI, authorities say.
One person is dead following a Saturday night shooting at an apartment complex on Surfwood Drive in north Rapid City.
As many community members are aware, there are a lot of rumors being heard about a call of service the Chadron Police Department took on Satur…