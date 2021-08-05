Open house TODAY (8/5) 5-7 pm! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Welcome to this spacious home with main-floor living located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the abundant wildlife when sitting under the covered front entry, on the southern facing deck, and throughout the home with large windows. The kitchen is a dream with breakfast bar, built-in wine storage, and ample space. Breakfast nook and dining room gives you options. Living room offers gas fireplace. Just down the hall is master bedroom, laundry room, 2nd bedroom, and 2nd full bath. The master suite features walk-out to deck and attached 13x11 bath with jetted bath, walk in shower, spacious vanity, and sizeable walk-in closet. In the walkout basement you'll find the family room with fireplace, 16x11 kitchenette, 3rd full bath, and 2 more bedrooms, both with large walk-in closets. One has a separate seating/office area. 2x6 construction. New roof 2020. Buyer & buyers agent to verify MLS information & measurements.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $575,000
