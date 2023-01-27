4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $582,000

Experience luxury living in this stunning, custom-built home located in the exclusive Copperfield Vistas Subdivision by Wood Builders. Impeccable quality and craftsmanship are evident throughout the property, featuring a full basement with walkout access, an open floorplan with vaulted ceilings, and a gourmet kitchen with hardwood maple cabinets, granite countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances. The master bath boasts a tiled shower, walk-in closet and main-floor laundry. Enjoy summer evenings on the spacious deck and store your vehicles in the large three-car garage. Please note that the photos in this listing are renderings of the building plans and the actual home may vary. Completion date is set for May 2023. Listed by Kevin Andreson with Keller Williams Black Hills at 605-646-5409.