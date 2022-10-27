 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $609,000

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $609,000

Open house Sunday (10/30) 12-1:30 pm!! Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. Enjoy zero-entry, one-level living in this beautiful home by the golf course! The kitchen is a dream with large island and breakfast bar seating, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliance suite (curved farmhouse sink, built-in dishwasher, microwave, electric oven, gas range). The living room has plantation shutters, gas fireplace, and walks out to your patio. This master suite will take your breath away with ample space, attached bath featuring heated floor, two walk-in closets, dual vanities, tiled walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub. Both other bedrooms are large and have walk-in closets. At the front of the home is a 13x16 office with bay window that could easily be a 4th bedroom. Inside this home, you'll find upgraded hardwood and tile floors, new (2021) high-end carpet, high-end light fixtures, and quality craftsmanship. HOA covers lawn and snow maintenance, making your life easy! Enjoy easy access to M-Hill's hiking and biking trails, as well as the paths along Rapid Creek. Buyer & buyer agent to verify all MLS data.

