4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $625,000

Step into this exquisitely maintained historic home and be taken away. Listed on the Historic Register, the attention to detail is astounding with original hardwood and lighting, metal forged railing, custom built-ins and so much more! Easy walkability from the historic West Blvd area to downtown shops, restaurants, and parks. Grand living room features vaulted ceiling with hand-hewn wood beams and gorgeous converted gas fireplace focal point. Through the arched French doors you'll find a charming sunroom. Formal dining room receives plenty of natural light and has custom built-ins for storage. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, professional series range, and tile floor. Also on the main floor, find a half bath and office space with a beautiful cedar lined storage closet. Three bedrooms, including master with walkout to deck, are on the upper floor. At the top of the curved staircase is a sitting area with balcony overlooking the living room. Basement includes 4th bed (NTC), family room, sauna, and additional kitchen. This home has great curb appeal, new roof and painted siding in 2020. Large patio is perfect for entertaining. Additional updates include garage roof (restructured with slope), new garage door, system, and remotes, central a/c, roof, and front window box. Original wood windows all re-glazed.