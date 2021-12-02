Located in Red Rock Village. This home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three car garage. The open and inviting entry way features real ceramic tile flooring that leads into the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen offers granite countertops and a breakfast bar plus a sliding glass door out to the concrete patio. The upper level includes the living room, bedroom, bathroom and the awesome master suite with inset trayed ceiling, a large walk in closet, bathroom with a custom tiled shower, double vanity plus there is a 14x12 bonus room off of the master that could be used as a nursery, office or workout room. The lower level includes a large family room, 2 more bedrooms, bathroom and finished laundry room. Don't wait, come take a look! Listed by Tim Holt, VIP Properties, 605-415-3617.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $629,000
