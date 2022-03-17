Imagine living in this beautiful Highpointe Ranch custom twin home with too many amenities to mention! Highpointe and this locationoffers a great setting to enjoy the best of Hills life! A spacious master suite w walk in closet, tiled shower and laundry on the main floorlevel. A second bedroom/study is also located on the main level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with your choice of granite or quartz centerisland will be ideal for entertaining. Beautiful covered deck will allow watching those morning sunrises or evening grilling! Full walkout onthe lower level offers potential to finish for about $60/sq ft to create 2 more bedrooms and 1 bath. 3 stall tandem garage leaves plenty ofroom for storage, great for your summer toys! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $642,400
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sturgis man has been arrested following a bank robbery Monday in Spearfish.
Jurors found Maxton Pfeiffer guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ty Scott following almost 14 hours of deliberations.
There’s good news for west Rapid City book lovers. The longtime business Everybody’s Bookstore has a new owner, Jessie Polenz. After working a…
A former priest who previously worked in Rapid City and was convicted of stealing donations from Catholic churches has been sentenced to five …
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
The state Legislature should suspend all or a portion of the tax on fuel temporarily to help citizens.
SIOUX FALLS | A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant…
Why is gas $4.19 a gallon in Rapid City? Joe Biden did that.
After nearly nine hours, a Pennington County jury was still deliberating Monday night the fate of a 22-year-old Keystone man who has been char…
Cavaliers capture their first title in four years and seventh in the last decade