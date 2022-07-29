4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $685,000

Listed by Suzanne White, 605-390-0137, Keller Williams Realty. This one-level home in Elks Country Estates offers a spacious 3 bedrooms (all with walk-in closets!), 2 bathrooms, and attached oversized 3-car garage (finished, with insulated door). Located on Hole #13 of Elks Golf Course with great views! The great room is stunning with vaulted ceiling and fireplace with stone surround. This is a kitchen of your dreams with high-end wood cabinetry, custom tile work, a spacious walk-in pantry, beautiful granite/quartz countertops, and it’s gas oven compatible! The primary bedroom is perfect for relaxation, with access to covered patio, tray ceiling, and expansive 5-piece en suite, featuring 48” dual vanities with granite/quartz countertops, 2 walk-in closets, and walk-in shower and tub, both with custom tile. Study/4th bedroom showcases window seat and trayed ceiling. Vaulted covered patio is perfect for entertaining, providing excellent views of the golf course, stained wood tongue & groove ceiling, stamped and colored concrete floor, and natural gas hook-up for your grill. Bask in the views with quality Anderson windows. The 6 ft crawlspace makes accessing your home’s systems easy, and 4 ft of poured concrete provides great space for storage & mechanical systems. Take note of the attention to detail throughout the home, including solid wood interior doors, high-end light fixtures, hardwood flooring, 2x6 framing, and more! Buyer & buyer’s agent to verify all MLS information.