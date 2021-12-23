4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $799,900

Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Looking for a beautiful home a private 3.73 acres with beautiful canyon views? Look no further! *Spacious multi-level home with upgrades inside and out- including Pella Pro windows, maintenance free siding, a new roof in2020, recently stained decks, oak wood accents and more! *4 bedrooms, an office space, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms *Front great room with soaring 17' ceilings, large windows with fantastic natural light and a wood burning fireplace for style and warmth*Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, a gas stove, multi-level Cabmria island for added seating and storage, and a custom built bar storage with 60 bottle wine rack *Formal dining area with built in china hutch *Main floor laundry room with ample storage and utility sink*Main floor master suite with spacious bedroom, large walk in closet and an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with jet tub and corner shower*Great storage space throughout *Main floor half bathroom