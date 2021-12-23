Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Looking for a beautiful home a private 3.73 acres with beautiful canyon views? Look no further! *Spacious multi-level home with upgrades inside and out- including Pella Pro windows, maintenance free siding, a new roof in2020, recently stained decks, oak wood accents and more! *4 bedrooms, an office space, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms *Front great room with soaring 17' ceilings, large windows with fantastic natural light and a wood burning fireplace for style and warmth*Gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, a gas stove, multi-level Cabmria island for added seating and storage, and a custom built bar storage with 60 bottle wine rack *Formal dining area with built in china hutch *Main floor laundry room with ample storage and utility sink*Main floor master suite with spacious bedroom, large walk in closet and an ensuite 4-piece bathroom with jet tub and corner shower*Great storage space throughout *Main floor half bathroom
4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Custer Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Custer State Park.
Rapid City Area Schools closed on Friday in light of a threat that mentioned the name of one of its schools. Later, the threat was traced to a…
The cause of a fire at the Sylvan Lake Lodge at Custer State Park remains a mystery.
Police have made an arrest in an early morning shooting in downtown Rapid City.
A 29-year-old Rapid City man has been taken into custody for aggravated assault in relation to a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning…
The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the state.
Seven of 16 potential medical cannabis dispensaries had conditional use permits approved Monday night by the Rapid City Council.
If there is a child care crisis (affordable and available) in SD, has the time come for one parent or the other to stay home and care for thei…
More than $5 million for a quiet zone downtown and no money to replace a boiler at Canyon Lake Elementary. What is wrong with this picture?
Content by Liv Hospitality. Wondering where to celebrate NYE? Look no further. Here are five top destinations and hotels where you can spend your New Year's Eve in style in the Black Hills.