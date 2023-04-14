Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 60-545-5430 and Holly Hultgren, KWBH, 605-593-1943. Nestled in the foothills of the Beautiful Black Hills, Hart Ranch is home to an award winning golf course, premier camping grounds, an exclusive member-only pool, and a much desired housing community. This beautiful 1-owner townhome is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and offers views of the golf course with no neighbors behind. Modern design meets rustic charm in this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home, with a recently finished basement. Quality construction and custom features include: high efficiency fireplace, white oak floors, walnut cabinets and finishes, 7" trim, 8' tall doors,custom tile, and so much more! In addition to the oversized, fully finished three-car garage, there is a golf cart garage with separateback entrance. Perfect for a golf enthusiast, growing family, or someone looking for a top of the line home in a fabulous neighborhood,this townhome is move in ready! Call to see today!