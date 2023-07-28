Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Nestled on nearly a 1/2 acre lot in the upscale Villas at Villaggio subdivision, this BRAND NEW, luxury designed 1.5 story home combines quality construction with high-end finishes for a one-of-a-kind, dream property! *Up the covered front porch and into the 2-story entryway, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,344sqft *Designed with today's lifestyle in mind, the open concept layout allows the kitchen and living room to serve as the heart of this home *Soaring vaulted ceilings, abundant natural light, wood laminate flooring, granite and quartz surfaces and high-quality finishes throughout *Relax in the spacious living room with a floating gas fireplace and enjoy the view of the valley behind through the wall of large windows *Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry with soft close drawers, beautiful granite countertops, an island for added seating and storage, and LG stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove with pot filler, ThinQ smart refrigerator and microwave drawer *Nearby dining room for meals, and slider door access to the back deck *Private in-home office with vaulted ceilings and a 10' window *Main level primary suite with a large bedroom, ensuite spa-like bathroom, including a soaker tub, floor to ceiling custom tile walk in shower, 2 sinks and a large walk in closet *Main level laundry room with great storage space and a convenient 1/2 bathroom complete this level